Tim Burton Edward Scissorhands Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Print, Johnny Depp [S13]

View larger $35.97

$32.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Canv

SKU: 240219-113787

Weight: 3 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Tim Burton Edward Scissorhands Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Print.

Directed by Tim Burton, Edward Scissorhands stars Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker, Robert Oliveri, Conchata Ferrell, Caroline Aaron, Dick Anthony Williams, O-Lan Jones, Vincent Price, Alan Arkin, Susan Blommaert, Linda Perri, John Davidson, Biff Yeager, Marti Greenberg, Bryan Larkin, John McMahon, Victoria Price, Stuart Lancaster, Gina Gallagher, Aaron Lustig, Alan Fudge, and Steven Brill.

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.