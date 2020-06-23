House of Flowers Musical Original Vinyl Soundtrack Album Pearl Bailey (1954)

View larger $45.99 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200623-81138-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Diahann Carroll | Geoffrey Holder | Pearl Bailey items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Adventure | Drama

Studio: Columbia Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

House of Flowers is a musical by Harold Arlen and Truman Capote, based on his own short story, first published in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. House of Flowers ran at the Alvin Theatre in New York City from December 30th, 1954 until May 21st, 1955. House of Flowers Musical Original Vinyl Soundtrack Album Pearl Bailey.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ada Moore | Diahann Carroll | Dino Diluca | Dolores Harper | Enid Mosier | Geoffrey Holder | Juanita Hall | Pearl Bailey | Rawn Spearman | Ray Walston

Project Name: House of Flowers

Authors: Harold Arlen | Truman Capote

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Columbia Records | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Vinyl