House of Flowers Musical Original Vinyl Soundtrack Album Pearl Bailey (1954)

$45.99
$28.97
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Diahann Carroll | Geoffrey Holder | Pearl Bailey items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Drama
Studio: Columbia Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
House of Flowers is a musical by Harold Arlen and Truman Capote, based on his own short story, first published in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. House of Flowers ran at the Alvin Theatre in New York City from December 30th, 1954 until May 21st, 1955. House of Flowers Musical Original Vinyl Soundtrack Album Pearl Bailey.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Ada Moore | Diahann Carroll | Dino Diluca | Dolores Harper | Enid Mosier | Geoffrey Holder | Juanita Hall | Pearl Bailey | Rawn Spearman | Ray Walston
Project Name: House of Flowers
Authors: Harold Arlen | Truman Capote
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Columbia Records | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Vinyl