Bandai Saban BeetleBorgs: Gargantis The Mobile Attack Carrier

Action Figure SKU: 180113-69559-1

UPC: 045557052454

Weight: 4 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Television | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television

Studio: Bandai

Original U.S. Release: September 7, 1996

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Gargantis Mobile Attack Carrier is in great shape, with slight signs of wear. The original box top only, along with the styrofoam holder are included, but have major wear, as well as some tears, creasing, cracks and bends.

All of the items that are being sold are in the photos, please inspect the photos so you know what you’re getting. The item has not been tested and is not guaranteed. It is being sold as a collectible only.

In the television series Saban’s BeetleBorgs, a trio of pre-teens are dared by two brothers to go into a haunted house that’s occupied by a trio of monsters. The kids accidentally free a genie that is trapped in a pipe organ, who offers to grant the kids one wish. The kids decide they want to become their favorite comic book heroes “BeetleBorgs.” The genie grants the kids’ wish but also accidentally unleashes the villains from the comic series. Now the kids must use their new powers in order to return the villains back into the comic.

Specifications

Size: 17.1 x 12.2 x 6.9 in

Cast: Billy Forester | Elisabeth Lund | Frank Addela | Herbie Baez | Shannon Chandler | Terence J. Rotolo | Wesley Barker

Project Name: BeetleBorgs

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Bandai | Cult Television | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Science Fiction | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures