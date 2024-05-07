1992 Collect-A-Card Mario Andretti Racing Trading Cards Set of 9 Lot [X27]

- Product Types: Games | Card Games
1992 Collect-A-Card Mario Andretti Racing Trading Cards Set of 9 Lot.
Includes:
Dorney Park 1982, Stock Car Rookie of the Year
Indianapolis 500, Indiana 1990, March/Porsche
Daytona Beach, 24 Hours of Daytona 1989
IMSA Mid-Ohio 1987, Rick Hendrick GTP Corvette
Elkhart Lake 1987, Livingwell/Provimi 200
Indianapolis 500 1988, Skoal Bandit
LeMans, France 1988 24 Hours of LeMans
Melbourne Speed Bowl, Australia 1988, Max Farrow’s Midget
Indianapolis, Indiana 1983, USAC Midget Championship
Cards have some wear and bends from storage. Please review listing images for condition details.