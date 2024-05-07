1992 Collect-A-Card Mario Andretti Racing Trading Cards Set of 9 Lot [X26]

- Product Types: Games | Card Games
1992 Collect-A-Card Mario Andretti Racing Trading Cards Set of 9 Lot.
Includes:
Lebanon Valley Sprint Championship 1961
Allentown, Pennsylvania Fairgrounds Sprint Championship 1963
Trenton, New Jersey Firestone Tire Test 1964, Dean Van Lines Special
Indianapolis Raceway Park, USAC 150 Championship, Clearmont, Indiana 1965
Sebring 12 Hour, Florida 1967, Bruce McLaren, Ford MK IV
Riverside, California, Motor Trend 500, Holman and Moody 1967 Ford
St. Jovite, Canada Labatt 200 1967, Bobby Unser
South African Grand Prix, Kyalami, South Africa 1971, Ferrari 312B
Watkins Glen Grand Prix, New York 1972
Cards have some wear and bends from storage. Please review listing images for condition details.