Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (2024)

Believe Entertainment Group, Peacock

Kings From Queens: The RUN-DMC Story, produced by Believe Entertainment Group, is the never-been-told story of the most influential rap group in the history of music, RUN-DMC. Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell met on the streets of Hollis, Queens before these hip-hop legends would go on to legitimize a genre of music that critics labeled a fad. Their influence on culture shattered racial barriers, making them international stars and fashion leaders of the 1980s. After a series of life-changing events and challenges, including the murder of their beloved DJ, Jam Master Jay, Rev Run, and DMC reunite to tell their story and celebrate the genre of music they established.

Directed by Kirk Fraser, Kings From Queens: The RUN-DMC Story features interviews with Run-D.M.C., LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Eminem, Fredro Starr, Adam Horovitz, Questlove, Tom Morello, Russell Simmons, Mike D, Ed Lover, The Beastie Boys, Jermaine Dupri, Doug E. Fresh, Kirk Fraser, Bill Adler, MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, Angie Martinez, Dapper Dan, Pete Rock, Grandmaster Caz, Rick Rubin, Kurtis Blow, Lyor Cohen, Big U. Henley, DJ Hurricane, Jeffrey Fludd, Darnell Smith, Jesse Mizell, Angelo Anastasio, T.J. Mizell, Jason Mizell Jr., Butter Love, Kool June, Terri Mizell and D Son.