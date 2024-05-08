Stern Introduces John Wick Pinball

Stern Pinball newest line of pinball games feature assassin John Wick. Created in collaboration with Lionsgate, players can experience the action-packed world of John Wick with film-inspired mechanical features and artwork alongside Stern’s all-new dynamic AI combat system. John Wick pinball games are available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models.

In Stern’s John Wick pinball games, players step into the role of the world’s greatest assassin as he fights to escape his past. As the titular character, players can engage in high-speed car chases and fast-action drifting across the playfield, which incorporates models and artwork inspired by iconic locations from the franchise, including the New York Continental Hotel and the Red Circle Club, all set against a dramatically edge lit New York City skyline. Players can also open John Wick’s weapons crate to reveal a hidden shot target path to retrieve an array of weapons. Players must use the sculpted Blood Oath Marker carefully – or risk the consequences. Players need to survive other assassins, complete jobs for the legendary Factions of the High Table, and eventually take on John Wick’s “Special Assignment!”

To raise the stakes, John Wick pinball introduces Stern’s all-new dynamic AI combat system, an innovation that brings the frenetic combat of the legendary films to the game. The Stern team has created a primitive video game AI system to control the enemy lights on the playfield. Enemy icons are responsive to player behavior and illuminate dynamically around the playfield to challenge the player. The enemies move tactically with this dynamic software to counter player objectives, creating a unique challenge in each game session. The system also features a new action video player that dynamically reflects player action – as you defeat three enemies, you’ll see video clips of John Wick doing the same in the films!

Accompanying the high-quality film and audio assets woven into the gameplay, John Wick pinball games will include custom narration by critically acclaimed actor Ian McShane as Winston and an original score composed by Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera. Additionally, pieces of John Wick’s iconic suits used in connection with the production of the films will be included as a franchise artifact in the LE models, courtesy of Lionsgate. The John Wick pinball games also feature original neo-noir style paintings illustrated by artist Randy Martinez.

The John Wick film franchise is produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, along with franchise director Chad Stahelski through his 87Eleven Entertainment production company.

