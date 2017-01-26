Trailer & Sundance interview for Kuso co-starring music legend George Clinton & featuring music by Aphex Twin, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat and Brandon Coleman

After watching the Sundance trailer for Kuso, the only thing I’m absolutely positive of, is that this film is headed for cult classic greatness. And that can’t be said of much product being released these days. According to The Independent, Kuso – directed by Flying Lotus (artist and musician Steven Ellison) – is being called the ‘grossest movie ever made.’ Various scenes are said to feature a man having sex with a talking boil on a woman’s neck, genital mutilation, along with a doctor played by George Clinton, who keeps a medicinal cockroach in his anus.

Check out the Adobe Pillow Talk interview and trailer for Kuso, below and you judge for yourself.

