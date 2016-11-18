New Kong: Skull Island trailer reveals skull crawler monsters

It looks like King Kong’s worst enemy in Warner Bros. and Legendary Films’ upcoming Kong: Skull Island film won’t be humans – it may very well be subterranean beasts that John C. Reilly’s character calls “Skull Crawlers.”

In March 2017, the producers of Godzilla transport audiences to the birthplace of one of the most powerful monster myths of all in Kong: Skull Island, from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.

When a scientific expedition to an uncharted island awakens titanic forces of nature, a mission of discovery becomes an explosive war between monster and man. Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly star in a thrilling and original new adventure that reveals the untold story of how Kong became King.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts directs Kong: Skull Island. In theaters March 10, 2017.

Check out the new trailer for Kong: Skull Island, below, along with three beautiful posters that have been released for the upcoming monster flick.