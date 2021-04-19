- Contributors Defunkt | Electronic Dance and House | Foreign Legion | Funktionaries | James White & The Blacks | Kelvynator | Liquid Hips | MG's Funk Posse | Prince Charles and the City Beat Band | The Intensity Quotient (IQ)
This is the Funk Vinyl Electro Funk Compilation (1986) EMLP 7507.
The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Side A
- Usual Jive by: Funktionaries
- Mind Control by: Defunkt
- While You Were Out by: Foreign Legion
- Talk About It by: Liquid Hips
- You Must Be Psychic by: Kelvynator
- Side B
- Take Action by: The Intensity Quotient (IQ)
- Everything You Want by: MG's Funk Posse
- Fistfull Of Dollars by: Prince Charles and the City Beat Band
- Hell On Earth by: James White & The Blacks
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
