McFarlane Toys SportsPicks NBA 2-Pack Action Figures Shaquille O’Neal Lakers vs. Yao Ming Rockets (2004)

$29.00

$22.90


1 in stock


Action Figure 2-PackSKU: 170312-63819-1
UPC: 787926705119
Weight: 2.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Sport | Suspense
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Details

Realistically sculpted action figures feature Yao Ming from the Houston Rockets and Shaquille O’Neal from the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Yao Ming
  • Shaquille O’Neal
  • McFarlane Sportspicks
  • Houston Rockets
  • Los Angeles Lakers

Size: 5.7 x 7.6 x 13.7 inches

The figures are brand new and still in the original box packaging, they’ve never been removed. The box is in very good condition and has some wear, creases and corner dings from years of shelf storage.

