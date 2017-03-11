McFarlane Toys SportsPicks NBA 2-Pack Action Figures Shaquille O’Neal Lakers vs. Yao Ming Rockets (2004)

$29.00
$22.90
UPC: 787926705119
Weight: 2.07 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Sport | Suspense
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Details
Realistically sculpted action figures feature Yao Ming from the Houston Rockets and Shaquille O’Neal from the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Yao Ming
- Shaquille O’Neal
- McFarlane Sportspicks
- Houston Rockets
- Los Angeles Lakers
Size: 5.7 x 7.6 x 13.7 inches
The figures are brand new and still in the original box packaging, they’ve never been removed. The box is in very good condition and has some wear, creases and corner dings from years of shelf storage.
