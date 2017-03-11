Jack the Ripper: McFarlane Toys Monsters Series lll – 6 Faces of Madness Action Figure (2004)

Action Figure SKU: 170312-63812-1

UPC: 787926402261

Weight: 1.09 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This McFarlane Toys Monsters features Jack the Ripper from 1888 London. The item is brand new and still in its original clear blister packaging. Outside packaging has some minor shelf wear from years of storage. The photo with the figure posing outside of the packaging is a stock image. The other photos are of the actual item for sale.

Related Items

Categories

Cult Flavor | Horror | McFarlane Toys | Suspense | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures