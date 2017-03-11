Twitter
Jack the Ripper: McFarlane Toys Monsters Series lll – 6 Faces of Madness Action Figure (2004)

$62.00

$45.00


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170312-63812-1
UPC: 787926402261
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Details

This McFarlane Toys Monsters features Jack the Ripper from 1888 London. The item is brand new and still in its original clear blister packaging. Outside packaging has some minor shelf wear from years of storage. The photo with the figure posing outside of the packaging is a stock image. The other photos are of the actual item for sale.

