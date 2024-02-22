Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Profondo Rosso (Deep Red) Live Soundtrack Experience, Dario Argento [S28]

View larger $32.67

$29.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 240223-114008

UPC: 6430077096219

Weight: 1.5 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Profondo Rosso (Deep Red) Live Soundtrack Experience, Dario Argento.

Limited red colored vinyl LP pressing. After the successful Dawn of the Dead live soundtrack performance in 2017 and subsequent live LP release by Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, Svart Records are proud to present another foray into the world of classic Italian horror soundtracks. This time Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin were invited to Finland to perform a Dario Argento two movie set, opening with a live accompaniment to Profondo Rosso and finishing the night with a striking rendition Suspiria. Recorded on May 19th 2019 and mixed and mastered by Claudio Simonetti himself in his studio in Rome, Svart are proud to release limited vinyl editions of the Live Soundtrack Experience – Profondo Rosso and Suspiria as performed by Simonetti’s Goblin at the Savoy Theatre in Helsinki. Get closer to the creepy mystique and jarring horror of this quintessential Simonetti’s Goblin soundtrack, live and in the flesh!

Svart Records

Profondo Rosso (Intro) Death Dies (Helga’s Death) Profondo Rosso (Toys) Mad Puppet (At The House) Death Dies (Giordani’s Death) Wild Session Deep Shadows (Amanda’s House) Profondo Rosso (End Version) Gianna School At Night Profondo Rosso (Album Version)

Directed by Dario Argento, the Italian Giallo horror Profondo Rosso (Deep Red) stars David Hemmings, Daria Nicolodi, Gabriele Lavia, Macha Méril, Eros Pagni, Giuliana Calandra, Piero Mazzinghi, Glauco Mauri, Clara Calamai, Aldo Bonamano, Liana Del Balzo, Vittorio Fanfoni, Dante Fioretti, Geraldine Hooper, Jacopo Mariani, Furio Meniconi, Fulvio Mingozzi, Lorenzo Piani, Salvatore Puntillo, Piero Vida, and Nicoletta Elmi.