All the Hits by Dee Dee Sharp Original Vinyl Edition (1962) [E39]

View larger $18.99 $14.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201205-83625-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Cameo Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

All the Hits by Dee Dee Sharp Original Vinyl Edition (1962).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: Dee Dee Sharp

Related Items

Categories

Cameo Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl