All the Hits by Dee Dee Sharp Original Vinyl Edition (1962) [E39]

$18.99
$14.70
VinylSKU: 201205-83625-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Cameo Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
All the Hits by Dee Dee Sharp Original Vinyl Edition (1962).
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Dee Dee Sharp
Related Items
Categories
Cameo Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl