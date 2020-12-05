Share Page Support Us
All the Hits by Dee Dee Sharp Original Vinyl Edition (1962) [E39]

View larger

$18.99

$14.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201205-83625-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Cameo Records
Details

All the Hits by Dee Dee Sharp Original Vinyl Edition (1962).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Dee Dee Sharp

