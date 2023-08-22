Reptile (2023)

Black Label Media, Netflix

Reptile centers on hardened New England detective Tom Nichols (Benicio Del Toro), who’s chasing a case where nothing is as it seems, which starts to dismantle illusions in his own life.

Directed by noted music video director Grant Singer (The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk: Starboy), Reptile stars Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Pitt, Karl Glusman, Mike Pniewski, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Catherine Dyer, Thad Luckinbill, Michael Beasley, JC Capone, Sky Ferreira, James Devoti, Amy Parrish, Elizabeth Houston, Jesse C. Boyd, Owen Teague, Matt Medrano, Tom Nowicki, Michael Rene Walton, Danial Mitchell, Mel Pralgo, Steve Wedan, Africa Miranda and Tony Bartele.