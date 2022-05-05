Trailer for gothic thriller Dawn Breaks Behind The Eyes

Margo, who comes from a noble family, inherited a castle that she inspects with her ill-tempered husband Dieter. When they arrive at the run-down keep, their relationship is put to a test as their sanity slowly deteriorates. This opens up a new world. As time and space begin to shift around them, a reality that only exists within the walls of the eerie building is exposed – a reality full of warmth and excess.

Things aren’t as they seem in this genre-bending film, that shifts between different story layers in unpredictable ways. It is a love letter to European cinema of the sixties and seventies that will leave viewers guessing what will happen next.

The cast of Dawn Breaks Behind The Eyes includes Anna Platen (Para – Wir sind King), Jeff Wilbusch (Peacock’s The Missing, Netflix’s Unorthodox), Luisa Taraz, Frederik Von Lüttichau (Notes of Berlin, Gender Crisis), Bill Becker, Christopher Ramm, and Elena Gomez Alvarez.