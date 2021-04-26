PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by George Lucas

I decided it was time to make a movie where people felt better coming out of the theater than when they went in. It had become depressing to go to the movies. view related:

By: George Lucas

George Lucas said this as part of a speech at the time he made the film American Graffiti. Journalist Maureen Dowd used the quote as an example of how filmmakers of the 1970's and 80's rebelled against the heavy themes of movies made during the 1960's with lighter, grander cinema.

