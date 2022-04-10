The Hollywood Reporter (February 14, 2014) David O. Russell Tom Sherak [T58]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Biography | Comedy | Drama
The Hollywood Reporter (February 14, 2014) The Wild Imagination of David O. Russell. Mia VS. Woody all over again. Remembering Tom Sherak, Who gets a booth at the Grill. Advertising page, The Wold Of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio
- People / Bands: David O. Russell | Leonardo DiCaprio | Mia Farrow | Tom Sherak | Woody Allen
- Shows / Movies: The Wolf of Wall Street
