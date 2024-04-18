The Dungeon Masters DVD Edition Brand New Sealed 030306500195

View larger $26.29

The Dungeon Masters DVD

What the hit comedy feature Role Models did for live-action role-playing game enthusiasts, the Dungeon Masters does for devoted table-top game players. Dungeons & Dragons is no mere game to Richard, Scott and Elizabeth, the people profiled in this engrossing documentary. Against a backdrop of crumbling middle-class America, these three adults have devoted themselves to the storied game. But their baroque fantasies are at odds with their mundane real lives, and they find it increasingly difficult to gain satisfaction from the imaginary triumphs provided by Dungeons & Dragons. Along the way, director Keven McAlester reveals his subjects’ actual heroism: summoning the courage to face life’s hardships head on. The Dungeon Masters re-imagines the themes of classic heroic cinema, creating a moving picture of large struggles and small victories.