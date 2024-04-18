Michael Flatley Returns Lord Of The Dance DVD Spectacular New Show New Sealed

View larger $3.85

Michael Flatley stars in, directs, and produces this documentary, presented initially in 3D, of a performance from his Irish dance troupe Lord of the Dance. This particular production utilizes ancient Irish folktales in order to spin a traditional tale about good vs. evil. The International smash-hit, Lord of the Dance, is back with an all new electrifying show. Filmed LIVE in Dublin and London during the sold out 2011 European Tour, experience the magic, excitement and passion like never before.

Starring show creator and Irish dance pioneer Michael Flatley (returning to Lord of the Dance for the first time in 13 years), the breathtaking performance comprises a spectacular new set design, state-of-art lighting, special effects and costumes that will captivate audiences young and old.

Featuring unprecedented access to Flatley’s performance and exclusive behind the scenes footage, you’ll never be closer to the action than this. Don’t miss out on the performance film event of the year!