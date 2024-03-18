Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Berry Gordy [T16]

$38.39
$34.90
1 in stock
SKU: 240308-114292
Weight: 2 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Berry Gordy.

Nov. 2, 1987
Jimmie JJ Walker, Vonetta McGee Cover

Feb. 22, 1988
Lawrence Fishburne Cover

April 17, 1989
Gary Coleman Cover

Sept. 6, 1993
Charles Dutton, Charles Barkley, Montel Williams, George Foreman Cover

Dec. 21, 1992
Jermaine Jackson Cover

Nov. 21, 1994
Berry Gordy, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder Cover

Sept. 2, 1991
True Identity, Lenny Henry, Anne-Marie Johnson, Charles Lane Cover

Dec. 13, 1973
Hank Aaron Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends, tears and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.