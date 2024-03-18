Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Berry Gordy [T16]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Berry Gordy.
Nov. 2, 1987
Jimmie JJ Walker, Vonetta McGee Cover
Feb. 22, 1988
Lawrence Fishburne Cover
April 17, 1989
Gary Coleman Cover
Sept. 6, 1993
Charles Dutton, Charles Barkley, Montel Williams, George Foreman Cover
Dec. 21, 1992
Jermaine Jackson Cover
Nov. 21, 1994
Berry Gordy, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder Cover
Sept. 2, 1991
True Identity, Lenny Henry, Anne-Marie Johnson, Charles Lane Cover
Dec. 13, 1973
Hank Aaron Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends, tears and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.