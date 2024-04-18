RARE Pagoda Fan Zine Kung Fu Movie Magazine Original Black and White Issue 1 (1992) [8888]

View larger $105.60

RARE Pagoda Zine Magazine Original Black and White Issue 1.

Pagoda was a handmade fan “zine” written and published out of Cambridge, Massachusetts by Garo Nigoghossian, who later became an actor in the 2000’s. This premiere 22 page issue covers films such as Dragon From Russia, Once Upon A Time in China, Project A, and Island of Fire, along with a bunch of John Woo’s Hong Kong action films such as Bullet in the Head, The Killer, A Better Tomorrow, and Heroes Shed No Tears.

Item was stapled and rust from the original staples has caused wear on paper, along with bends and storage wear.