Playboy Magazine (May 1997) Donald Trump, Saul Bellow, John Gray, James Bond [86018]

View larger

$13.99

$9.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191026-79557-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Mature | Sexploitation
Item Release Date: May 1, 1997
Details

Playboy Magazine (May 1997) Donald Trump, Saul Bellow, John Gray, James Bond.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Donald Trump | James Bond | John Gray | Saul Bellow

