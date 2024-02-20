Gene Roddenberry Star Trek Movies Set of 4 Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Prints, Wrath of Khan [R69]

View larger $134.97

This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.



Gene Roddenberry Star Trek Movies Set of 4 Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Prints.

Created by Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek The Original TV Series stars Leonard Nimoy as Mister Spock, William Shatner as Captain James Tiberius ‘Jim’ Kirk, DeForest Kelley as Dr. McCoy, Nichelle Nichols as Uhura, James Doohan as Scott, Eddie Paskey as Lieutenant Leslie, George Takei as Sulu, Walter Koenig as Chekov, Majel Barrett as Nurse Chapel, John Winston as Lt. Kyle, Paul Baxley, Jay D. Jones, David L. Ross as Galloway, and Grace Lee Whitney as Yeoman Rand.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Directed by Nicholas Meyer and based on Gene Roddenberry’s original Star Trek Television Series, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, Kim Cattrall, Mark Lenard, Grace Lee Whitney, Brock Peters, Leon Russom, Kurtwood Smith, Christopher Plummer, Rosanna DeSoto, David Warner, John Schuck, and Michael Dorn.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Directed by Leonard Nimoy and based on Gene Roddenberry’s original Star Trek Television Series, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, Jane Wyatt, Catherine Hicks, Mark Lenard, Robin Curtis, Robert Ellenstein, John Schuck, Brock Peters, Michael Snyder, Michael Berryman, Mike Brislane, Grace Lee Whitney, Jane Wiedlin, Vijay Amritraj, Majel Barrett, and Nick Ramus.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Directed by Nicholas Meyer and based on Gene Roddenberry’s original Star Trek Television Series, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Bibi Besch, Merritt Butrick, Paul Winfield, Kirstie Alley, Ricardo Montalban, Ike Eisenmann, John Vargas, John Winston, Paul Kent, and Nicholas Guest.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Directed by Leonard Nimoy and based on Gene Roddenberry’s original Star Trek Television Series, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Robin Curtis, Merritt Butrick, Phil Morris, Scott McGinnis, Robert Hooks, Carl Steven, Vadia Potenza, Stephen Manley, Joe W. Davis, Paul Sorensen, Cathie Shirriff, Christopher Lloyd, and Stephen Liska.

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.