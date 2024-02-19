Woodstock Concert 50th Anniversary Peace and Music Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Print [R55]

View larger $39.27

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Woodstock Concert 50th Anniversary Peace and Music Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Print.

The Woodstock Music and Art Fair was a music festival held from August 15 to 18, 1969, on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm in Bethel, New York, 40 miles southwest of the town of Woodstock. Billed as “an Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music” and sometimes referred to as the Woodstock Rock Festival, it attracted more than 460,000 attendees.

Woodstock performers included Richie Havens, Swami Satchidananda, Sweetwater, Bert Sommer, Tim Hardin, Ravi Shankar, Melanie, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Quill, Country Joe McDonald, Santana, John Sebastian, Keef Hartley Band, The Incredible String Band, Canned Heat, Mountain, Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin with the Kozmic Blues Band, Sly and the Family Stone, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Joe Cocker and the Grease Band, Country Joe and the Fish, The Band, Johnny Winter Midnight, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Sha Na Na, Jimi Hendrix, and Gypsy Sun & Rainbows.

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.