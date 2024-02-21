The X-Files TV Series Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Print, David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson [R80]

View larger $39.27

$35.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock Canv

SKU: 240219-113787

Weight: 3 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The X-Files TV Series Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Print.

Created by Chris Carter, The X-Files TV Series stars David Duchovny as Fox Mulder, Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully, Mitch Pileggi, William B. Davis, Robert Patrick, Tom Braidwood, Bruce Harwood, Dean Haglund, Annabeth Gish, Nicholas Lea, James Pickens Jr., Sheila Larken, Chris Owens, Don S. Williams, Steven Williams, Jerry Hardin, Laurie Holden, Rebecca Toolan, Arlene Warren, and Brian Thompson.

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.