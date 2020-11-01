Share Page Support Us
Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly Anchors Aweigh That’s Entertainment Part II Set of 2 Press Photos (1976) [PHO903]

Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly Anchors Aweigh That’s Entertainment Part II Set of 2 Press Photos (1976) [PHO903]
View larger

$12.99

$9.97


1 in stock


picSKU: 201101-82847-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Comedy | Musical
Studio: MGM
Details

Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly Anchors Aweigh That’s Entertainment Part II Set of 2 Press Photos (1976). The scenes are from the 1945 MGM film Anchors Aweigh, however, I believe these photos were used to promote the 1976 film That’s Entertainment Part II.

The item is in great condition with minor bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 2


Project Name: Anchors Aweigh | That's Entertainment Part II

