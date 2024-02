View larger $13.09

CBS Summer Playhouse TV Series – Whattley by the Bay (1988) Original Publicity Press Photo. Directed by John Pasquin, Whattley by the Bay stars Richard Gilliland, Anne Pitoniak, Aeryk Egan, Ken Jenkins, Enid Saunders, George Cheung, Lezlie Deane, Rochelle Greenwood, Adrien Dorval, David MacIntyre and Lorena Gale.

This photo is mislabeled on the back.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.