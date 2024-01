View larger $14.19

$12.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo

SKU: 240123-112748

Weight: 0.7 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Actress Susan Anton Original Press Publicity Photo from the movie Goldengirl. Susan Anton has also appeared in Cannonball Run II, Baywatch, Stop Susan Williams and Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

There are signs of wear, age and bends in the photo. Please review listing images for condition details.