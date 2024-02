View larger $11.99

$10.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pto

SKU: 240203-113113

Weight: 0.5 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



CBS Schoolbreak Special – Gangs (1988) Original Press Publicity Photo. Directed by Jesús Salvador Treviño, Gangs starred David Labiosa, Gabriel Gonzales, Raymond Cruz, Panchito Gómez, Kamala Lopez, Austin Cortez, Will Gotay, Lupe Ontiveros, Jaime Gomez, Irma García, Rene Carrasco, Eddie Frias and León Singer.

The back of the image is mislabeled. The image is from a TV Series called CBS Schoolbreak Special. The episode is called Gangs.