Alteil Online Trading Card Game Double-Sided 11×17 inch Promotional Poster [I30]

- Subject Alteil Trading Card Game
- Artists Kazuno Yuikawa
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Adventure | Anime | Fantasy
- Poster Categories: Gaming
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Alteil Online Trading Card Game Double-Sided 11×17 inch Promotional Poster featuring an illustration by Kazuno Yuikawa. These posters were distributed at San Diego Comic Con in 2008 to promote the U.S. release of the popular online Japanese trading card game.
The item is in great shape with minor bends and wear.
Specifications
- Size: 11x17 in
Explore More...
- Tags: Alteil Trading Card Game
- People / Bands: Kazuno Yuikawa
- Genres: Adventure | Anime | Fantasy
- Product Types: Gaming | Posters - Original