FilmFetishFacts | Drive-In Retro Classics: Science Fiction Triple Feature | DVD Release Date, Streaming/VOD Premiere | Synopsis | March 15, 2022

This March, Corinth Films opens the vaults wide for DRIVE-IN RETRO CLASSICS, a new home entertainment line featuring genre gems of yesteryear!

Spaced invaders and giant alien brains are on tap with the inaugural March 15 release: DRIVE-IN RETRO CLASSICS: SCIENCE FICTION TRIPLE FEATURE. With a trio of unforgettable b-movies from their original theatrical elements, thematically hand-picked and packaged in a specially priced collection featuring eye-popping box art, DRIVE-IN RETRO CLASSICS invites movie lovers to grab a tub of popcorn and a vat of soda and strap in for a trip to the outer reaches – and beyond!

DRIVE-IN RETRO CLASSICS: SCIENCE FICTION TRIPLE FEATURE includes: