FilmFetishFacts About | Star Wars, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Walt Disney

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an interactive 2-night experience where you and your group embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.

Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the Halcyon Starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with what is described as an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and even plot a secret mission.

As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. You choose the path you take. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu, where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.