Check out the Cinematic Trailer for DC’s upcoming Multiversus game

Ever wanted to see Harley Quinn team up with the Tazmanian Devil to take on Garnet & Jake the Dog? Then check out the new trailer for MultiVersus, the all-new free-to-play, platform fighter videogame that’s crammed with an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes.
