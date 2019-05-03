Official North American trailer for the Roger Corman-produced action thriller Abduction

Legendary cult movie producer Roger Corman is executive producing the action thriller Abduction, which hits theaters, On Demand and Digital on June 7th, 2019.

Abduction centers on Quinn (Scott Adkins), a member of a SWAT unit, steps out of a park fountain in an Asian city with no recollection of who he is or where he came from. As he pieces together clues from his past, he vaguely recalls his young daughter, who has been kidnapped. Meanwhile, Connor (Andy On), a former military operative turned gangster-for-hire, discovers that his wife has also disappeared mysteriously in the middle of the night. These two men, with little in common, realize they must work together to find their loved ones and thwart their mysterious abductors.

A series of extraordinary events and dangerous encounters ensue as Quinn and Connor set out on their trek. They discover that aliens live among us, preying on humankind and that the abductions are part of a centuries-long plot. With the help of a local psychiatrist and an eccentric scientist, the two men resolve to take on this merciless, unknown force bent on destroying the human race.

Directed by Ernie Barbarash (Assassination Games, Cube Zero), Abduction stars Scott Adkins, Andy On, Truong Ngoc Anh,Lily Ji, Paul W. He and Daniel Whyte.