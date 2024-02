Spartacus TV Series Promotional Eagle Enamel Pin Final Season San Diego Comic Con (2013)

View larger $33.00

Spartacus Starz TV Series Promotional Eagle Enamel Pin. The mounting board size is 1.5 x 2 inches.

These pins were distributed to promote the final season of the Starz television series Spartacus, starring Manu Bennett as Crixus, Daniel Feuerriegel as Agron, Peter Mensah as Doctore, Lucy Lawless as Lucretia, Nick E. Tarabay as Ashur, Viva Bianca as Ilithyia, Liam McIntyre as Spartacus, Pana Hema Taylor as Nasir, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Naevia, Dustin Clare as Gannicus, Heath Jones as Donar, Katrina Law as Mira, Ellen Hollman as Saxa, Barry Duffield as Lugo, Kelvin Taylor as Kraynos, Andy Whitfield as Spartacus, John Hannah as Batiatus, Craig Parker as Glaber, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Naevia, Ioane King as Rhaskos, Simon Merrells as Crassus, Jai Courtney as Varro, Jenna Lind as Kore, Christian Antidormi as Tiberius Crassus, Anna Hutchison as Laeta, Ditch Davey as Nemetes, Todd Lasance as Caesar, Hanna Mangan Lawrence as Seppia, Gwendoline Taylor as Sibyl, Siaosi Fonua as Hamilcar, David Austin as Medicus, Craig Walsh-Wrightson as Solonius, Paul Glover as Salvius, Blessing Mokgohloa as Castus, Roy Snow as Commander Rufus, Erin Cummings as Sura, Antonio Te Maioha as Barca, Eka Darville as Pietros, Ande Cunningham as Duro, Brooke Williams as Aurelia, Timothy Raby as Magistrate Gallienus, Greg Ward as Mercato, Janine Burchett as Domitia, Tom Hobbs as Seppius, Raicho Vasilev as Gnaeus, Brett Tucker as Varinius, Kevin J. Wilson as Senator Albinius, John Bach as Magistrate Calavius, Luke Pegler as Marcus, Lliam Powell as Numerius, Colin Moy as Senator Metellus, Anthony Ray Parker as Sanus, and Jason Lambert as Brictius.