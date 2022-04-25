Entertainment Weekly Magazine (October 17, 2008) Zac Efron Michael Cera Sarah Palin [S39]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Comedy
Entertainment Weekly Magazine The Photo Issue (October 17, 2008) Exclusive Pictures Zac Efron The High School Musical Heartthrob has a big plans for his career- right after he stars in our photo Portfolio. Michael Cera, Why he may quit acting, Sarah Palin on ‘SNL’ The skits a hit, the show’s a miss, Behind the Scenes with Robert Downey Jr., Tina Fey, Ben Stiller, Usher, Katy Perry, Samuel Jackson, Jack Black, Conan O’Brien, and the stars of Twilight Gossip Girl.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Jack Black | Katy Perry | Michael Cera | Sarah Palin | Zac Efron
- Shows / Movies: Saturday Night Live
- Genres: Comedy
- Publications: Entertainment Weekly
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers