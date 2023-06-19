Nic Cage goes full sociopath in this Sympathy for the Devil trailer

Sympathy for the Devil centers on an ordinary man (Joel Kinnaman) who finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, after being forced to drive a seemingly unhinged passenger (Nicolas Cage) at gunpoint. It soon becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.

Sympathy for the Devil is set to be released in theaters and streaming on July 28, 2023. The film is directed by Yuval Adler and also stars Kaiwi Lyman, Nancy Good, Burns Burns, Cameron Lee Price and Alexis Zollicoffer.