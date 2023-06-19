Nic Cage goes full sociopath in this Sympathy for the Devil trailer

Sympathy for the Devil centers on an ordinary man (Joel Kinnaman) who finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, after being forced to drive a seemingly unhinged passenger (Nicolas Cage) at gunpoint. It soon becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.

Sympathy for the Devil is set to be released in theaters and streaming on July 28, 2023. The film is directed by Yuval Adler and also stars Kaiwi Lyman, Nancy Good, Burns Burns, Cameron Lee Price and Alexis Zollicoffer.

Trailer for Chris Hemsworth action thriller Extraction 2
First look trailer for Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
First trailer for Marvel's Captain America: The Winter Soldier gives glimpse of The Falcon and kick ass action sequences
New poster and trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Trailer for the horror film Tailgate
New images from the Robocop remake
Second trailer released for horror thriller Hereditary
Well Go drops #Spiritwalker exclusively on martial arts streamer Hi-YAH! today; check out the new trailer
Win a 4-Disc Blu-ray set of the complete third season of SyFy's supernatural mash-up Being Human
Trailers for new NBC shows with Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Dracula and Blair Underwood as Ironside
