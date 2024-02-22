Gene Roddenberry Star Trek (2009) Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Prints, Chris Pine [R86]

View larger $38.17

SKU: 240219-113787

Weight: 2 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Gene Roddenberry Star Trek (2009) Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Prints.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the Star Trek includes Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Leonard Nimoy as Spock Prime, Eric Bana as Nero, Bruce Greenwood as Pike, Karl Urban as Bones, Zoe Saldana as Uhura, Simon Pegg as Scotty, John Cho as Sulu, Anton Yelchin as Chekov, Ben Cross as Sarek, Winona Ryder as Amanda Grayson, Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk, Jennifer Morrison as Winona Kirk, Rachel Nichols as Gaila, Faran Tahir as Captain Robau, Clifton Collins Jr. as Ayel, and Tony Elias.

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.