View larger $20.79

$18.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo

SKU: 240125-112793

Weight: 0.7 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Border Treasure (1950) Western Movie Set of 2 Original Press Publicity Photos. Directed by George Archainbaud, Border Treasure stars Tim Holt, Jane Nigh, John Doucette, House Peters Jr., Inez Cooper, Julian Rivero, Kenneth MacDonald, Vince Barnett, Lee Frederick, David Leonard, Tom Monroe and Richard Martin.

The prints have some wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.