1992 Collect-A-Card Mario Andretti Racing Trading Cards Set of 9 Lot [X24]

1992 Collect-A-Card Mario Andretti Racing Trading Cards Set of 9 Lot.

Includes:

Oldbridge Speedway, NJ April 1963, Driving for Bill and Ed Mataka of Maplewood, New Jersey

Indianapolis 500, Dean Van Lines Special 1967

Indianapolis Raceway Park, Dean Van Lines Special 1966

Great Allentown Fair Race, Rufus Gray Sprint Car 1964

Oswego Sprint Car Championship, New York, A.J. Watson/Sonny Myers Sprint 1967

USAC ABC Wide World of Sports Indy Car Championship, Trenton, New Jersey 1967

Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida 1967, Ford GT 40

The Hoosier Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500, Ford Brabham-Brawner, 1965

Indiana State Fairgrounds Hoosier 500, Clearmont, Indiana 1966

Cards have some wear and bends from storage. Please review listing images for condition details.