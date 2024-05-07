1992 Collect-A-Card Mario Andretti Racing Trading Cards Set of 9 Lot [X24]

- Product Types: Games | Card Games
1992 Collect-A-Card Mario Andretti Racing Trading Cards Set of 9 Lot.
Includes:
Oldbridge Speedway, NJ April 1963, Driving for Bill and Ed Mataka of Maplewood, New Jersey
Indianapolis 500, Dean Van Lines Special 1967
Indianapolis Raceway Park, Dean Van Lines Special 1966
Great Allentown Fair Race, Rufus Gray Sprint Car 1964
Oswego Sprint Car Championship, New York, A.J. Watson/Sonny Myers Sprint 1967
USAC ABC Wide World of Sports Indy Car Championship, Trenton, New Jersey 1967
Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida 1967, Ford GT 40
The Hoosier Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500, Ford Brabham-Brawner, 1965
Indiana State Fairgrounds Hoosier 500, Clearmont, Indiana 1966
Cards have some wear and bends from storage. Please review listing images for condition details.