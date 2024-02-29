Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story (2024)

Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story is the definitive, never-before-told told story of Phil Heath – perhaps the greatest bodybuilder of all time. Featuring interviews with Dwayne Johnson, Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, Kai Greene, Brandon Curry, Dexter Jackson, and many more, Breaking Olympia tracks the pivotal point in Heath’s career when, despite being plagued by injuries that come with 18 years of physical and mental sacrifice, Heath stands on the edge of altering the face of bodybuilding history.

Directed by Brett Harvey