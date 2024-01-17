The Playboy Murders (2024)

All3 Media, Discovery+, Investigation Discovery, Lion Television, Warner Bros. Discovery

In Season 2 of The Playboy Murders, Holly Madison reprises her role recounting the shocking intersection of murder and mystery within the world of the popular adult men’s magazine, Playboy. The seven-episode season premieres on January 22, 2024 with the story of Sandy Bentley, who alongside her identical twin sister was a former live-in girlfriend of Hugh Hefner’s and rose to fame as one of “The Bentley Twins” – until her stardom became shrouded in suspicions of foul play. Other cases include: the iconic story of Dorothy Stratten, one of the first Playboy Playmates poised for superstardom but whose life was cut short by a jealous estranged husband; Laurie Bambenek, a Bunny turned prison escapee; Victoria Vetri, who after her friend Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson family, went down a violent murderous path of her own; Paula Sladewksi, an aspiring model whose life took a chaotic and deadly turn after an appearance in a Playboy video; and Melonie Haller, a young actress and Playboy model with a near-death experience that propelled her into a quest for justice to expose the sexually violent culture among the rich and powerful.

The finale of season 2, which will premiere Monday, March 11, 2024, features the story of professional poker player turned Playboy model, Jill Ann Spaulding, who risked it all to write a tell-all memoir about the dark secrets of Playboy before becoming entwined in a strange – and ultimately deadly – love triangle.