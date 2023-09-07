Balls Out Block Party (2023)

Resorts Casino Hotel

United States > New Jersey > Atlantic City > > 08401

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, the Draftkings Sportsbook at Resorts Casino Resort is hosting the Balls Out Block Party to celebrate the beginning of NFL season and their new food menu. The Balls Out Block Party takes place on the World Famous Atlantic City Boardwalk and will feature an event called the Cheesesteak Egg Roll Bowl featuring the world’s #1 eater, Joey Chestnut.

Other activities taking place throughout the days will include: Bacardi Ardi; the cover band Sidestory playing live music; an ESPN Radio Remote; Beer Stein Hoisting; a Football Challenge; and a ceremonial Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Draftkings Sportsbook at Resorts New Menu.