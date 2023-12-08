Looking for Unique Last Minute Gift Ideas? Introducing Hit My Pics

Already watched the video? THEN CLICK HERE TO UPLOAD YOUR IMAGE!

Just in time for the holidays, our main sponsor Hit Pictures has just introduced a new feature called HIT MY PICS. The script allows you to upload any image and see an instant preview of all of our gift designs. You can scroll through the previews after uploading your image, select the design you like most, checkout, and the customized and personalized gift product will be manufactured and shipped in just a few days. CLICK HERE to give it a try!

Motion Design: #PopCultureSignage