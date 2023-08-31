Florence Pugh | PopCultureQuotes.com

When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up. It's the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I'm comfortable and happy. Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time.

I think we're in this swing now where lots of people are saying, 'I don't give a s--t.' Unfortunately, we've become so terrified of the human body that we can't even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn't sexual.

We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].