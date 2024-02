View larger $330.00

$300.00 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock art

SKU: 240204-113141

Weight: 2 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Original Hand-drawn 10×13 inch Illustrations Art Work. The art is a statement on alcoholism.

The illustration art was created with Prismacolor Pencils and Acrylic paint on a dark colored Canson Paper.

No copyright is transferred with this sale.