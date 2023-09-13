Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Official Merchandise Shop

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Collectibles

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Birthday
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Baby Shower
Willy Wonka Candy Pattern
Willy Wonka Golden Ticket
Oompa Loompa Arms Out
Oompa Loompa Hands Up
Wonka Bar Logo
Everlasting Gobstopper Graphic
You're Turning Violet, Violet!
Veruca Salt - I Want It Now!
Wonkavision Logo
Wonka Top Hat & Bow Tie
Wonka Factory Silhouette
Wonka Bar Logo
Willy Wonka Stenciled Face Graphic
Willy Wonka Lickable Wallpaper Pattern
Willy Wonka Golden Ticket
Willy Wonka Factory - Nobody Ever Goes In
Willy Wonka Chocolate Waterfall Typography
Willy Wonka Candy Pattern
Oompa Loompa Hands Up
Oompa Loompa Arms Out
Fizzy Lifting Drink Graphic
Everlasting Gobstopper Graphic
Augustus Gloop - A Fortune in Fudge
All Aboard The Wonkatania!
Wonka Bar Logo
Fizzy Lifting Drink Graphic
Willy Wonka Golden Ticket
Willy Wonka - Music Makers, Dreamers of Dreams
Wonka Spiral Logo
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Logo
Willy Wonka Hat Typography
Wonkavision Logo

All Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Collectibles

Have you got a golden ticket? Then you’re about to tour the official Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory store, where there’s a surprise around every corner – but nothing dangerous. Welcome to the world of pure fantasy and colorful imagination, where everything is edible and what you see will defy explanation, from geese that lay golden eggs to fizzy lifting drinks that lift you right off your feet.

If you want to view paradise, simply look around and view it. Just don’t fall into the chocolate fountain, and don’t give Slugworth the everlasting gobstopper! Pick up a Willy Wonka t-shirt or another collectible souvenir while on your tour. Then, you can live in happiness too, like the Oompa-Loompa doompety do!

Mel Stuart’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory centers on a poor but hopeful boy seeking one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory stars Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, along with Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear, Julie Dawn Cole, Leonard Stone, Denise Nickerson, Nora Denney, Paris Themmen, Ursula Reit, Michael Bollner, Diana Sowle, Aubrey Woods, David Battley, Günter Meisner and Peter Capell.