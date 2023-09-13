Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Official Merchandise Shop

Have you got a golden ticket? Then you’re about to tour the official Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory store, where there’s a surprise around every corner – but nothing dangerous. Welcome to the world of pure fantasy and colorful imagination, where everything is edible and what you see will defy explanation, from geese that lay golden eggs to fizzy lifting drinks that lift you right off your feet.

If you want to view paradise, simply look around and view it. Just don’t fall into the chocolate fountain, and don’t give Slugworth the everlasting gobstopper! Pick up a Willy Wonka t-shirt or another collectible souvenir while on your tour. Then, you can live in happiness too, like the Oompa-Loompa doompety do!

Mel Stuart’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory centers on a poor but hopeful boy seeking one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory stars Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, along with Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear, Julie Dawn Cole, Leonard Stone, Denise Nickerson, Nora Denney, Paris Themmen, Ursula Reit, Michael Bollner, Diana Sowle, Aubrey Woods, David Battley, Günter Meisner and Peter Capell.