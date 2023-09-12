Warner Bros. Halloween Classics Horror Gift Shop Featuring Gremlins, The Goonies, The Wizard of Oz and More

Your Favorite Horror Icons

Friday the 13th | Blue Hockey Mask Graphic
Friday the 13th | Bleeding Stacked 3D Logo
Friday the 13th | Typography Hockey Mask
Friday the 13th | Stacked Painted Logo
Friday the 13th | Jason Voorhees Headstone
Friday the 13th | Jason Voorhees Headstone
Friday the 13th | Weapons Cross Hockey Mask
A Nightmare on Elm Street | Ready or Not
Friday the 13th | Knife Through Blue Hockey Mask
They Tried To Burn Me
Friday the 13th | Knife Through Blue Hockey Mask
A Nightmare on Elm Street | Freddy Krueger Talk
A Nightmare on Elm Street | Freddy Krueger Talk
Friday the 13th | Welcome to Camp Crystal Lake
Friday the 13th | Hockey Mask Graphic
It Chapter 2 | Time to Float Balloon Graphic
It Chapter 2 | Pennywise
It Chapter 2 | Pennywise and House
The Wizard of Oz Spooky Halloween Birthday Party
Classic Wizard of Oz Characters
The Wizard Of Oz™ | Custom Happy Birthday
The Wizard of Oz Little Munchkin
The Wizard Of Oz™ | Happy Birthday
Freddy vs. Jason | Theatrical Poster
Friday the 13th | Jason Voorhees Character Art
Friday the 13th | Welcome to Camp Crystal Lake
Friday the 13th | Silhouette Camp Theatrical Art
A Nightmare on Elm Street | Freddy Krueger
Springwood High School
Gremlins | Gizmo Chalkboard Birthday
Beetlejuice Birthday
Beetlejuice Baby Shower
Gizmo | Dreaming of Raindrops
Gremlins | Stripe Scaring Gizmo
Gizmo | Dangerously Cute
The Goonies Skull Silhouette Graphic
The Goonies Icons Pattern
The Goonies One-Eyed Willy Skull Pattern
The Goonies "Never Say Die" Pirate Badge
The Goonies One-Eyed Willy's Treasure
The Goonies "Save The Goon Docks"
The Goonies "Never Say Die" Pirate Badge
The Wizard Of Oz™ | There's No Place Like Home™
The Wizard Of Oz™ | There's No Place Like Home™
The Wizard Of Oz™ Logo
The Wizard of Oz Baby Shower Invitation
The Wizard of Oz Birthday Invitation
The Wizard of Oz First Birthday Invitation
The Wizard Of Oz™ | Lions Tigers & Bears Oh My!
It Chapter 2 | Pennywise
It Chapter 2 | Pennywise Silhouette
It Chapter 2 | Come Home
It Chapter 2 | Time to Float Balloon Graphic
Beetlejuice | Sandworm Coiled on Beetlejuice Logo
Beetlejuice | Lydia "Strange and Unusual" Graphic
Beetlejuice | Theatrical Poster
Beetlejuice | Theatrical Poster
Beetlejuice | It's Show Time!
Beetlejuice | Sandworm Coiled on Beetlejuice Logo
It Chapter 2 | I Love Derry

All Your Favorite Horror Icons

Wondering why your skin is riddled with goosebumps, or why an instinctual feeling of dread is rising from the pit of your stomach? Well, curious reader, you’ve tiptoed into Warner Bros. darkest corner. Welcome to the Warner Bros. Halloween Classics Horror Shop. You must continue to tread quietly, but also remain prepared to flee with great speed should you see Jason Voorhees stalking these corridors, notice Pennywise the Clown lurking in a storm drain, or hear the terrifying words “One, Two, Freddy’s coming for you!”

Serial killer slashers aren’t the only ones to fear being murdered from: there’s also a dastardly poltergeist known as Betelgeuse, the villainous Fratelli family, wicked witches to the east and to the west, and a host of destructive Gremlins. For many, this is the stuff of nightmares, but it’s a dream come true for Halloween fans. Browse today to discover a host of officially licensed merchandise featuring all your favorite characters from Beetlejuice, Gremlins, IT, The Wizard of Oz, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Goonies, Freddy vs. Jason or Friday the 13th.