ThunderCats Animated Series Online Shop

The original animated television series Thundercats aired from 1985 until 1989. Thundercats centers on a team of humanoid cats fighting evil in their adopted home world, Third Earth. Thundercats are former inhabitants of the planet Thundera and evacuated just before it is destroyed. Soon they make friends with various groups in the area and designed a fortress. Mumm-Ra, the centuries-old embodiment of evil, along with the mutants that destroyed the rest of the Thunderans are a constant threat. But Lion-O, the new leader of the Thundercats, with his weapon the Sword of Omens help the Thundercats to have a chance at survival and victory. The series was created by Ted “Tobin” Wolf.